The New York Rangers (14-3-1) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close game against the Boston Bruins (14-2-3), who have -110 odds, on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston has played eight games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Rangers are 12-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Bruins won the single game they played as the underdog this season.

New York is 12-2 (victorious in 85.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Boston has been an underdog on the moneyline with -110 odds or longer four times this season and won each of those games.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.0 3.30 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.30 2.20 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.50 2.80 9 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

