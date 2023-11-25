Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1) and the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

The Rangers' offense has totaled 33 goals during their last 10 outings, while allowing 22 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have netted seven power-play goals (25.0%). They are 8-1-1 in those contests.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Rangers vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Rangers 3, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-110)

Rangers (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 3-1-4 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 14-3-1.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 11-2-1 in the 14 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 23 points).

In the 10 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-0 record (14 points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 9-1-0 (18 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 5-2-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 1st 2.22 Goals Allowed 2.26 2nd 27th 28.9 Shots 31.5 13th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 29.82% Power Play % 22.22% 11th 6th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 89.04% 1st

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

