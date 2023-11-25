When the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 1:00 PM ET), Brad Marchand and Chris Kreider should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is a key offensive option for New York, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games.

New York's Kreider has posted 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists.

This season, Vincent Trocheck has five goals and 10 assists for Boston.

In the crease, New York's Jonathan Quick is 5-0-1 this season, amassing 174 saves and giving up 11 goals (1.7 goals against average) with a .941 save percentage (first in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 30 points in 19 games (12 goals, 18 assists).

Through 19 games, Marchand has scored seven goals and picked up 12 assists.

Charlie Coyle has 16 points for Boston, via seven goals and nine assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 7-1-1. He has given up 19 goals (2.10 goals against average) and made 260 saves.

Rangers vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 2nd 2.26 Goals Allowed 2.22 1st 13th 31.5 Shots 28.9 27th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29 8th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 29.82% 3rd 1st 89.04% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 6th

