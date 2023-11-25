Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3) and the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Rangers (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog in four games this season, and won two (50.0%).

New York has gone 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 18 games this season.

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 64 (9th) Goals 58 (21st) 43 (2nd) Goals Allowed 40 (1st) 14 (15th) Power Play Goals 17 (5th) 8 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York owns a 6-4-0 record against the spread while going 8-1-1 straight up in its past 10 contests.

Five of New York's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Rangers' games average 9 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Rangers have scored 58 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.

The Rangers' 40 total goals allowed (only 2.2 per game) are the fewest in the league.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +18.

