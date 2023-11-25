Rangers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3) and the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog in four games this season, and won two (50.0%).
- New York has gone 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 18 games this season.
Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info
Rangers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|64 (9th)
|Goals
|58 (21st)
|43 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|40 (1st)
|14 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (5th)
|8 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York owns a 6-4-0 record against the spread while going 8-1-1 straight up in its past 10 contests.
- Five of New York's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Rangers' games average 9 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Rangers have scored 58 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 40 total goals allowed (only 2.2 per game) are the fewest in the league.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +18.
