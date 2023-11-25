Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Bruins on November 25, 2023
Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rangers vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 26 points (1.4 per game), with 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games (playing 19:29 per game).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider is one of the top contributors for New York with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 18 games.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Vincent Trocheck has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)
Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 30 points. He has 12 goals and 18 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 19 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
