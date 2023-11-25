Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others are listed when the Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rangers vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 26 points (1.4 per game), with 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games (playing 19:29 per game).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider is one of the top contributors for New York with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 18 games.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Vincent Trocheck has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 30 points. He has 12 goals and 18 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 19 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

