Should you bet on Ryan Lindgren to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

Lindgren is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Lindgren has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:08 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:20 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

