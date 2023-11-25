Saturday's game that pits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-1) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-4) at Reitz Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola (MD), who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 25.

The Bonnies head into this matchup on the heels of a 78-69 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 64, Saint Bonaventure 59

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 18.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

18.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Tianna Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG% Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Claire Cody: 4.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies' -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.2 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

