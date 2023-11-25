How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Nov. 25, 2023
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- This season, the Bonnies have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.1% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have made.
- The Bonnies are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 309th.
- The 66.6 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.8 more points than the RedHawks allow (64.8).
- When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.
- Saint Bonaventure sunk 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Auburn
|L 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|W 67-61
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
