The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bonnies have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.1% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have made.
  • The Bonnies are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 309th.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.8 more points than the RedHawks allow (64.8).
  • When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
  • The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.
  • Saint Bonaventure sunk 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Auburn L 77-60 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Bucknell W 67-61 Reilly Center
11/25/2023 Miami (OH) - Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
12/6/2023 @ Niagara - Gallagher Center

