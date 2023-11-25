The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

This season, the Bonnies have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 42.1% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have made.

The Bonnies are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 309th.

The 66.6 points per game the Bonnies record are only 1.8 more points than the RedHawks allow (64.8).

When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

The Bonnies surrendered 66.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.

Saint Bonaventure sunk 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).

