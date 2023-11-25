The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reilly Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-12.5) 138.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-12.5) 138.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Bonnies games.

Miami (OH) won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

RedHawks games hit the over 11 out of 26 times last year.

