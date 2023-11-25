Saturday's contest between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) matching up at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Bonaventure, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 69, Miami (OH) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-3.7)

Saint Bonaventure (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -8 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (306th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (140th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure grabs 29.4 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) compared to the 30.0 of its opponents.

Saint Bonaventure connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 27.9% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from deep.

The Bonnies' 89.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 260th in college basketball, and the 92.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 241st in college basketball.

Saint Bonaventure has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (134th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (99th in college basketball).

