How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 60 the Greyhounds allow.
- Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when it scores more than 60 points.
- Loyola (MD) has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
- The Greyhounds put up 14.3 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Bonnies allow (68.8).
- The Greyhounds shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bonnies allow defensively.
- The Bonnies make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Greyhounds' defensive field-goal percentage.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Dani Haskell: 18 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Tianna Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%
- Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Claire Cody: 4.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Albany
|L 66-56
|Reilly Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 73-65
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 78-69
|Alumni Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
