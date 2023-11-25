The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 60 the Greyhounds allow.

Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when it scores more than 60 points.

Loyola (MD) has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.

The Greyhounds put up 14.3 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Bonnies allow (68.8).

The Greyhounds shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bonnies allow defensively.

The Bonnies make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Greyhounds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 18 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

18 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Tianna Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG% Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Claire Cody: 4.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

