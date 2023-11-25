The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola (MD) Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 60 the Greyhounds allow.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 1-2 when it scores more than 60 points.
  • Loyola (MD) has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
  • The Greyhounds put up 14.3 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Bonnies allow (68.8).
  • The Greyhounds shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bonnies allow defensively.
  • The Bonnies make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Greyhounds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Dani Haskell: 18 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Tianna Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%
  • Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Claire Cody: 4.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Albany L 66-56 Reilly Center
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton L 73-65 Binghamton University Events Center
11/22/2023 @ Buffalo L 78-69 Alumni Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius - Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.