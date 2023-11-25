Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) will face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
