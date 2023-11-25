The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) at Reilly Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure's games have gone over 139.5 points just once this season (in five outings).

The average total in Saint Bonaventure's outings this year is 134.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bonnies are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Saint Bonaventure has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Bonnies have played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Bonaventure has a 88.9% chance to win.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 11 39.3% 66.8 140.5 67.7 142.2 136.4 Miami (OH) 18 69.2% 73.7 140.5 74.5 142.2 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies average only 1.8 more points per game (66.6) than the RedHawks give up (64.8).

Saint Bonaventure is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 0-0 14-14-0 Miami (OH) 13-13-0 2-3 11-15-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Miami (OH) 11-4 Home Record 9-9 2-11 Away Record 3-9 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.