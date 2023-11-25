New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schenectady County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Schenectady County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Schenectady County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duanesburg High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Mohawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
