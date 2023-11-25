Spencer Dinwiddie plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Miami Heat at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Dinwiddie put up 26 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in a 147-145 loss versus the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 Assists 7.5 5.8 PRA -- 22.8 PR -- 17 3PM 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 98.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 102.2.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 107.6 points per game, which is fifth-best in the league.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 16th in the league.

Allowing 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 33 10 5 7 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.