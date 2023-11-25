How to Watch St. John's vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) take on the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Crusaders allow to opponents.
- St. John's is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Crusaders are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 64th.
- The Red Storm record just 1.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Crusaders allow (76.2).
- St. John's has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).
- At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's fared better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|W 53-52
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Dayton
|L 88-81
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Utah
|W 91-82
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
