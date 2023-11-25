The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) take on the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Crusaders allow to opponents.

St. John's is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 64th.

The Red Storm record just 1.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Crusaders allow (76.2).

St. John's has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).

At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's fared better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule