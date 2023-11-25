The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) play the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

St. John's has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Red Storm's five games this season have hit the over.

Holy Cross has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, three out of the Crusaders' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate St. John's considerably higher (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (143rd).

The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

