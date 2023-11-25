St. John's vs. Holy Cross: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) play the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-23.5)
|153.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-23.5)
|153.5
|-6000
|+1600
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends
- St. John's has won just one game against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Red Storm's five games this season have hit the over.
- Holy Cross has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Crusaders' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate St. John's considerably higher (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (143rd).
- The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
