The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) play the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-23.5) 153.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-23.5) 153.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

  • St. John's has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Red Storm's five games this season have hit the over.
  • Holy Cross has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • So far this year, three out of the Crusaders' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate St. John's considerably higher (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (143rd).
  • The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.