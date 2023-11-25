Saturday's game that pits the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) versus the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at Carnesecca Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-66 in favor of St. John's, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 84, Holy Cross 66

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-17.8)

St. John's (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

St. John's is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Holy Cross' 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Red Storm's games this season have hit the over, and three of the Crusaders' games have gone over.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 77.6 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allowing 77 (298th in college basketball).

St. John's is 71st in the nation at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

St. John's connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc (23rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 37.9%.

The Red Storm rank 203rd in college basketball by averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 251st in college basketball, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

St. John's has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15 per game (328th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

