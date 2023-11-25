St. John's (NY) vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game between the Jackson State Tigers (4-1) and St. John's Red Storm (2-4) squaring off at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Red Storm dropped their last game 61-48 against UCF on Friday.
St. John's (NY) vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico
St. John's (NY) vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 62, St. John's (NY) 56
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Red Storm took down the Manhattan Jaspers 67-47 on November 19.
- The Red Storm have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- St. John's (NY) has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, St. John's (NY) is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.
St. John's (NY) Leaders
- Jillian Archer: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 60.5 FG%
- Unique Drake: 19.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40)
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Amber Brown: 3.7 PTS, 35.0 FG%
- Skye Owen: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm average 61.5 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.
