Saturday's game between the Jackson State Tigers (4-1) and St. John's Red Storm (2-4) squaring off at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Red Storm dropped their last game 61-48 against UCF on Friday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

St. John's (NY) vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 62, St. John's (NY) 56

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Red Storm took down the Manhattan Jaspers 67-47 on November 19.

The Red Storm have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

St. John's (NY) has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, St. John's (NY) is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 60.5 FG%

12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 60.5 FG% Unique Drake: 19.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40)

19.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Amber Brown: 3.7 PTS, 35.0 FG%

3.7 PTS, 35.0 FG% Skye Owen: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 61.5 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

