The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

St. John's (NY) vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. John's (NY) vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) Rank St. John's (NY) AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 66.8 306th 316th 75.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 5th 37.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 40th 15.2 Assists 12.4 230th 320th 13.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

