St. John's vs. Holy Cross November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) face the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 2.
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Holy Cross Players to Watch
St. John's vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|148th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|68.3
|281st
|295th
|77.0
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|280th
|85th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|29.0
|323rd
|15th
|14.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|293rd
|62nd
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|103rd
|15.2
|Assists
|12.0
|248th
|327th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|11.2
|132nd
