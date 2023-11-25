The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) are double-digit, 23.5-point underdogs against the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -23.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points four times.

St. John's outings this year have an average total of 154.6, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Red Storm have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

St. John's (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 30% less often than Holy Cross (3-3-0) this season.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 4 80% 77.6 145.9 77 153.2 144.9 Holy Cross 1 16.7% 68.3 145.9 76.2 153.2 142.8

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The Red Storm average 77.6 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 76.2 the Crusaders allow.

St. John's is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 76.2 points.

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0 Holy Cross 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

St. John's vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Holy Cross 11-5 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 4-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.