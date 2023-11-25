If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in St. Lawrence County, New York, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Potsdam Senior High School