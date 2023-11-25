There is high school basketball action in Suffolk County, New York today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Islip High School at Walt Whitman High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
  • Location: Huntington Station, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southampton Senior High School at Hampton Bays High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
  • Location: Hampton Bays, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.