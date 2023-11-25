Saturday's game between the Syracuse Orange (4-1) and Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) going head to head at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Syracuse, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Orange's last contest on Friday ended in a 71-54 victory over Northern Iowa.

Syracuse vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Syracuse vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 73, Iowa State 65

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones have tied for the 125th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (zero).

Syracuse has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 127) on November 24

80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 214) on November 15

75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 229) on November 7

101-53 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 330) on November 10

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 16.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

16.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Alaina Rice: 13.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

13.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Alyssa Latham: 10.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.8 FG% Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 58.1 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 58.1 FG% Isabel Varejao: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange's +130 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.6 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (60th in college basketball).

