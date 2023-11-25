The Syracuse Orange (5-6) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in a battle of ACC foes.

Syracuse is putting up 24.6 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 49th defensively with 23.1 points allowed per game. Wake Forest has been sputtering on offense, ranking 24th-worst with 321.4 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 379.3 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Syracuse Wake Forest 349.1 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.4 (112th) 381.6 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (61st) 178.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.3 (96th) 170.4 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.1 (104th) 19 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (118th) 20 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 1,518 passing yards, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 414 yards (37.6 ypg) on 104 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 192 times for 917 yards (83.4 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 35 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's team-high 401 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 47 targets) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has caught 25 passes for 375 yards (34.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 25 receptions for 309 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,539 yards on 123-of-207 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 106 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 586 yards, or 53.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has racked up 510 yards (on 109 attempts).

Jahmal Banks has collected 52 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 563 (51.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has collected 477 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Ke'Shawn Williams has racked up 384 reciving yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

