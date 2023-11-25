Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Syracuse Orange (5-6) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3)
|44.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3)
|44.5
|-152
|+126
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Syracuse has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Wake Forest has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
