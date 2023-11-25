The Syracuse Orange (5-6) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Wake Forest has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

