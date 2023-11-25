The Syracuse Orange (5-6) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Syracuse has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wake Forest has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.