The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Syracuse Orange (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game has a point total set at 43.5.

Syracuse ranks 93rd in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 72nd in total defense (381.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Wake Forest's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 19.3 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 68th with 26.5 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: The CW

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -2 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Looking to place a bet on Syracuse vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Syracuse Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Orange's offense play poorly, ranking -96-worst in the FBS in total yards (301.3 total yards per game). They rank 51st on the other side of the ball (335 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Orange rank -55-worst with 20 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 72nd by surrendering 20.3 points per game over their last three contests.

Syracuse has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, registering 35.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-127-worst). It has been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 184.7 passing yards per game (88th-ranked).

Over the last three games, the Orange have a top-25 run offense, ranking ninth-best with 265.7 rushing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as they've allowed 150.3 rushing yards per game (seventh-worst) over the previous three games.

In their past three contests, the Orange have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Syracuse has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has posted a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 2 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Syracuse games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).

Syracuse has put together a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Syracuse has gone 0-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Orange a 58.3% chance to win.

Bet on Syracuse to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,518 yards (138 ypg) on 124-of-199 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 414 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 917 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Damien Alford's leads his squad with 401 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has put together a 375-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 50 targets.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 39 passes and hauled in 25 grabs for 309 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Marlowe Wax, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded four sacks, seven TFL and 78 tackles.

Justin Barron has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 66 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.