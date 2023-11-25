In the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Orange to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (-2) Over (43.5) Syracuse 25, Wake Forest 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Syracuse vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Orange have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Orange have three wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been three Orange games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The total for this game is 43.5, 8.1 points fewer than the average total in Syracuse games thus far this season.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Demon Deacons have a 47.6% chance to win.

The Demon Deacons are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 2-point underdogs this year, Wake Forest is 2-2 against the spread.

Demon Deacons games have hit the over in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The average point total for Wake Forest this season is seven points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Orange vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 24.6 23.1 33.2 14.2 15.4 34 Wake Forest 19.3 26.5 22 25.2 16 28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.