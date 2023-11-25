Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|10/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.