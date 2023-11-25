In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pitlick stats and insights

Pitlick is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Pitlick has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:49 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:34 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO 10/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 2-1 10/12/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.