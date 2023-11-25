Pac-12 rivals will clash when the UCLA Bruins (7-4) meet the California Golden Bears (5-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 33, Cal 22

UCLA 33, Cal 22 UCLA is 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Bruins have a record of 2-1 (80%).

Cal has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Golden Bears have been at least a +275 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-9)



UCLA (-9) UCLA has played 10 games, posting four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Cal has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been six Cal games that have finished with a combined score over 50.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 50.5 is 8.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (27.5 points per game) and Cal (31.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 58 53 Implied Total AVG 32.3 35.3 30.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-9-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 56.2 53.3 Implied Total AVG 32.9 32.2 33.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

