The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Trocheck in that upcoming Rangers-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Trocheck has scored a goal in four of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Trocheck has a point in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 18 games this year, Trocheck has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

