The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) play the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York TV: NEC Front Row

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

Wagner had a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Highlanders ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 126th.

Last year, the Seahawks scored 9.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).

Wagner had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wagner performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 63.7 points per game, compared to 62.2 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Seahawks surrendered 55.8 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 66.5.

In terms of three-point shooting, Wagner fared better in home games last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Wagner Upcoming Schedule