How to Watch Wagner vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) play the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Wagner vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
- TV: NEC Front Row
Wagner Stats Insights
- The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- Wagner had a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Highlanders ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 126th.
- Last year, the Seahawks scored 9.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).
- Wagner had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wagner performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 63.7 points per game, compared to 62.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Seahawks surrendered 55.8 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 66.5.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Wagner fared better in home games last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Molloy
|W 83-48
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
