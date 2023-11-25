Saturday's game between the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) and the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at Spiro Sports Center has a projected final score of 74-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wagner squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

According to our computer prediction, Wagner projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus NJIT. The total has been set at 128.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Wagner vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Spiro Sports Center

Spiro Sports Center Line: Wagner -8.5

Wagner -8.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wagner -390, NJIT +305

Wagner vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 74, NJIT 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. NJIT

Pick ATS: Wagner (-8.5)



Wagner (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Wagner Performance Insights

Wagner was the 11th-worst team in the nation in points scored (63.1 per game) but 13th-best in points allowed (61.7) last year.

The Seahawks were 126th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.5) and 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.7) last year.

Last season Wagner was ranked 264th in the nation in assists with 12.1 per game.

Last season, the Seahawks were 274th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Defensively, Wagner was 12th-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.4 last year. It was 55th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.5%.

Wagner attempted 35.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 64.2% of its shots, with 72.4% of its makes coming from there.

