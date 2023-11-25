The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) will face the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. NJIT Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wagner vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wagner Rank Wagner AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 348th 63.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th 13th 61.7 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th 264th 12.1 Assists 11.2 319th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.4 40th

