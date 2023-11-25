Wagner vs. NJIT November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) will face the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.
Wagner vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wagner vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wagner Rank
|Wagner AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|348th
|63.1
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|13th
|61.7
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
