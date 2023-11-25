The NJIT Highlanders (1-3) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Spiro Sports Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup's point total is set at 128.5.

Wagner vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Spiro Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wagner -8.5 128.5

Wagner Betting Records & Stats

In seven games last season, Wagner and its opponents scored more than 128.5 combined points.

Wagner's matchups last season had an average of 124.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wagner compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Wagner was favored on the moneyline 13 total times last season. It finished 8-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -390 or shorter, the Seahawks went 3-1 (75%).

Wagner has a 79.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Wagner vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wagner 7 26.9% 63.1 130 61.7 134.4 130.4 NJIT 22 75.9% 66.9 130 72.7 134.4 136.2

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.1 points per game the Seahawks scored were 9.6 fewer points than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).

Wagner had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Wagner vs. NJIT Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wagner 10-16-0 0-4 6-20-0 NJIT 15-13-1 5-5-1 19-10-0

Wagner vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wagner NJIT 8-4 Home Record 5-8 6-9 Away Record 2-15 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 63.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 0-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

