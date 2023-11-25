Wagner vs. NJIT: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The NJIT Highlanders (1-3) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Wagner Seahawks (1-3) at Spiro Sports Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup's point total is set at 128.5.
Wagner vs. NJIT Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Staten Island, New York
- Venue: Spiro Sports Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wagner
|-8.5
|128.5
Wagner Betting Records & Stats
- In seven games last season, Wagner and its opponents scored more than 128.5 combined points.
- Wagner's matchups last season had an average of 124.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Wagner compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Wagner was favored on the moneyline 13 total times last season. It finished 8-5 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -390 or shorter, the Seahawks went 3-1 (75%).
- Wagner has a 79.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Wagner vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wagner
|7
|26.9%
|63.1
|130
|61.7
|134.4
|130.4
|NJIT
|22
|75.9%
|66.9
|130
|72.7
|134.4
|136.2
Additional Wagner Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 63.1 points per game the Seahawks scored were 9.6 fewer points than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).
- Wagner had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.
Wagner vs. NJIT Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wagner
|10-16-0
|0-4
|6-20-0
|NJIT
|15-13-1
|5-5-1
|19-10-0
Wagner vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wagner
|NJIT
|8-4
|Home Record
|5-8
|6-9
|Away Record
|2-15
|4-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-1
|63.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.8
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|0-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-4-0
