Sun Belt teams were in action for seven games in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Troy vs. Southern Miss | Georgia State vs. Old Dominion | UL Monroe vs. Louisiana | James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina | Arkansas State vs. Marshall | Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

Week 13 Sun Belt Results

Troy 35 Southern Miss 17

Pregame Favorite: Troy (-16.5)

Troy (-16.5) Pregame Total: 48

Troy Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson (21-for-34, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Gunnar Watson (21-for-34, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kimani Vidal (16 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)

Kimani Vidal (16 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jabre Barber (8 TAR, 6 REC, 81 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Ethan Crawford (11-for-21, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Ethan Crawford (11-for-21, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (13 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Frank Gore Jr. (13 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Gore (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Troy 286 Total Yards 427 132 Passing Yards 319 154 Rushing Yards 108 1 Turnovers 2

Old Dominion 25 Georgia State 24

Pregame Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)

Old Dominion (-2.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

Old Dominion Leaders

Passing: Grant Wilson (15-for-33, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Grant Wilson (15-for-33, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Obie Sanni (10 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Obie Sanni (10 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Reymello Murphy (6 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia State Leaders

Passing: Darren Grainger (26-for-36, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Darren Grainger (26-for-36, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 57 YDS)

Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 57 YDS) Receiving: Robert Lewis (17 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Georgia State 313 Total Yards 300 208 Passing Yards 203 105 Rushing Yards 97 1 Turnovers 2

Louisiana 52 UL Monroe 21

Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-12.5)

Louisiana (-12.5) Pregame Total: 53.5

Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Chandler Fields (18-for-20, 246 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chandler Fields (18-for-20, 246 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Elijah Davis (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)

Elijah Davis (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Neal Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 2 TDs)

UL Monroe Leaders

Passing: Jiya Wright (6-for-10, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jiya Wright (6-for-10, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Bennett Galloway (16 ATT, 87 YDS)

Bennett Galloway (16 ATT, 87 YDS) Receiving: Tyrone Howell (7 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana UL Monroe 476 Total Yards 239 246 Passing Yards 86 230 Rushing Yards 153 1 Turnovers 2

James Madison 56 Coastal Carolina 14

Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-7.5)

James Madison (-7.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

James Madison Leaders

Passing: Jordan McCloud (26-for-35, 324 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Jordan McCloud (26-for-35, 324 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (14 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)

Ty Son Lawton (14 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (6 TAR, 6 REC, 107 YDS, 3 TDs)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Passing: Ethan Vasko (21-for-29, 254 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Ethan Vasko (21-for-29, 254 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Vasko (9 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Vasko (9 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Sam Pinckney (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina James Madison 328 Total Yards 481 254 Passing Yards 324 74 Rushing Yards 157 3 Turnovers 1

Marshall 35 Arkansas State 21

Pregame Favorite: Marshall (-1.5)

Marshall (-1.5) Pregame Total: 52.5

Marshall Leaders

Passing: Cam Fancher (16-for-22, 214 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cam Fancher (16-for-22, 214 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ethan Payne (19 ATT, 113 YDS)

Ethan Payne (19 ATT, 113 YDS) Receiving: Charles Montgomery (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)

Arkansas State Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Raynor (19-for-38, 263 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jaylen Raynor (19-for-38, 263 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja'Quez Cross (11 ATT, 27 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja'Quez Cross (11 ATT, 27 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Corey Rucker (11 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Marshall Arkansas State 493 Total Yards 305 214 Passing Yards 263 279 Rushing Yards 42 2 Turnovers 2

Appalachian State 55 Georgia Southern 27

Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-10)

Appalachian State (-10) Pregame Total: 63

Appalachian State Leaders

Passing: Joey Aguilar (23-for-36, 296 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Joey Aguilar (23-for-36, 296 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kanye Roberts (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Kanye Roberts (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 8 REC, 108 YDS, 2 TDs)

Georgia Southern Leaders

Passing: Davis Brin (24-for-34, 238 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)

Davis Brin (24-for-34, 238 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: OJ Arnold (16 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

OJ Arnold (16 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Khaleb Hood (11 TAR, 10 REC, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Georgia Southern 532 Total Yards 360 296 Passing Yards 277 236 Rushing Yards 83 1 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.