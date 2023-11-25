The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:59 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:49 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

