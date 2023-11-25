The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin ranks 82nd in total offense (366.5 yards per game) and 35th in total defense (335.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Minnesota has been sputtering offensively, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 20.7 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 26.8 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Wisconsin Minnesota 366.5 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (124th) 335.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.4 (53rd) 153.7 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 212.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (126th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,543 yards (140.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 819 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (27.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 675 yards as a receiver have come on 64 receptions (out of 102 targets) with three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 34.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Skyler Bell has been the target of 57 passes and compiled 38 receptions for 297 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 1,671 yards on 140-of-266 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 591 yards on 103 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jordan Nubin has taken 100 carries and totaled 442 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 710 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 28 passes and compiled 376 receiving yards (34.2 per game).

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 44 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

