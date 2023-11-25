Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Paul Bunyan's Axe is the prize when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are only 2-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-2)
|42.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|41.5
|-134
|+112
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Badgers are 3-5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- Minnesota is 3-8-0 ATS this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Wisconsin & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
