Will Zachary Jones Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|10/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.