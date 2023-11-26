The Siena Saints (1-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than the Saints have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
  • The Saints are the rebounding team in the country, the Great Danes rank 136th.
  • The Great Danes' 72.8 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Saints give up.
  • Albany (NY) is 1-1 when it scores more than 74 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home, the Great Danes conceded 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.9.
  • Albany (NY) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Seton Hall L 96-71 Prudential Center
11/19/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 85-82 M&T Bank Arena
11/21/2023 Army W 62-59 Cool Insuring Arena
11/26/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
11/29/2023 Boston University - SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 Dartmouth - SEFCU Arena

