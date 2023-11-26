How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (1-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than the Saints have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
- The Saints are the rebounding team in the country, the Great Danes rank 136th.
- The Great Danes' 72.8 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Saints give up.
- Albany (NY) is 1-1 when it scores more than 74 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
- At home, the Great Danes conceded 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.9.
- Albany (NY) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%).
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 85-82
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|W 62-59
|Cool Insuring Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston University
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|SEFCU Arena
