The Siena Saints (1-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than the Saints have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

The Saints are the rebounding team in the country, the Great Danes rank 136th.

The Great Danes' 72.8 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Saints give up.

Albany (NY) is 1-1 when it scores more than 74 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).

At home, the Great Danes conceded 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.9.

Albany (NY) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule