Sunday's contest at MVP Arena has the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) matching up with the Siena Saints (1-4) at 5:00 PM (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Albany (NY) by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Albany, New York

MVP Arena

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 74, Siena 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-4.1)

Albany (NY) (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Siena has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Albany (NY) is 2-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Saints are 2-3-0 and the Great Danes are 3-1-0.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes put up 72.8 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 81.4 per contest (337th in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The 34.0 rebounds per game Albany (NY) accumulates rank 154th in college basketball, 2.0 more than the 32.0 its opponents pull down.

Albany (NY) hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.5% rate.

Albany (NY) has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (229th in college basketball), 4.6 more than the 8.2 it forces (355th in college basketball).

