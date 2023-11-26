Albany (NY) vs. Siena November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (1-1) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Siena Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
