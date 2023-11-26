The Siena Saints (1-4) are favored (-1.5) to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Siena -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY) has played three games this season that have gone over 138.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Albany (NY)'s contests this season is 154.2, 15.7 more points than this game's total.

Albany (NY) are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Siena has been less successful against the spread than Albany (NY) this year, putting up an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 2-2-0 record of Albany (NY).

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Siena 1 20% 58.8 131.6 74 155.4 137.3 Albany (NY) 3 75% 72.8 131.6 81.4 155.4 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes score an average of 72.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Saints give up.

When it scores more than 74 points, Albany (NY) is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Siena 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0 Albany (NY) 2-2-0 2-1 3-1-0

Albany (NY) vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Siena Albany (NY) 8-5 Home Record 5-6 7-8 Away Record 2-16 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.