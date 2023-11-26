Albany vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (6-0) and the Albany Great Danes (4-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-47 and heavily favors Stanford to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Great Danes earned a 57-45 win over Cornell.
Albany vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Albany vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 85, Albany 47
Other America East Predictions
Albany Schedule Analysis
- Albany has one loss to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Albany 2023-24 Best Wins
- 57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 221) on November 22
- 58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on November 6
- 66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 333) on November 16
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG%
- Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes put up 72.4 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 49.8 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.6 points per game.
