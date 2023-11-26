Sunday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (6-0) and the Albany Great Danes (4-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-47 and heavily favors Stanford to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Great Danes earned a 57-45 win over Cornell.

Albany vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Albany vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 85, Albany 47

Other America East Predictions

Albany Schedule Analysis

Albany has one loss to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 221) on November 22

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on November 6

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 333) on November 16

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG% Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes put up 72.4 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 49.8 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.6 points per game.

