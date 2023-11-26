How to Watch the Albany vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Stanford Cardinal (6-0) host the Albany Great Danes (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cardinal are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Great Danes, winners of three in a row.
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Albany vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes' 72.4 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 59.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Albany has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.
- Stanford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.
- The 87.5 points per game the Cardinal put up are 37.7 more points than the Great Danes allow (49.8).
- When Stanford totals more than 49.8 points, it is 6-0.
- Albany is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
- This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.8% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Great Danes concede.
- The Great Danes shoot 44.2% from the field, just 10% higher than the Cardinal concede.
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG%
- Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Sarah Lawrence
|W 118-27
|SEFCU Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|W 66-56
|Reilly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Cornell
|W 57-45
|Newman Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Siena
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
