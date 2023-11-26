A pair of hot squads square off when the Stanford Cardinal (6-0) host the Albany Great Danes (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cardinal are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Great Danes, winners of three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes' 72.4 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 59.7 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Albany has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Stanford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.4 points.

The 87.5 points per game the Cardinal put up are 37.7 more points than the Great Danes allow (49.8).

When Stanford totals more than 49.8 points, it is 6-0.

Albany is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.8% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Great Danes concede.

The Great Danes shoot 44.2% from the field, just 10% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG% Deja Evans: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.5 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Helene Haegerstrand: 9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Lilly Phillips: 10.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Schedule