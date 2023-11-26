Philadelphia (9-1) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Eagles taking on the Bills, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bills vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have led five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Eagles have led four times, have trailed one time, and have been tied five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have won the second quarter seven times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this year.

In 10 games this season, the Eagles have lost the second quarter six times and outscored their opponent four times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 10 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging 7.7 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is surrendering 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Bills have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent seven times.

In 10 games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in that quarter.

Bills vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Bills have had the lead six times and have trailed five times.

The Eagles have been winning after the first half in five games this season and have trailed after the first half in five games.

2nd Half

The Bills have been outscored in the second half three times and outscored their opponent in the second half eight times in 11 games this year.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in one game, and tied in the second half in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.