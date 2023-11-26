Bills vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 12
The Buffalo Bills' (6-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) currently features four players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 26 from Lincoln Financial Field.
The Bills are coming off of a 32-6 win over the New York Jets.
The Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent outing, winning 21-17.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Neck
|Out
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Justin Evans
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Concussion
|Out
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Forearm
|Out
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
Bills vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Bills Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Bills rank sixth in the NFL (372.2 total yards per game) and 10th defensively (314.6 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Bills have been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 17.3 points per game (fifth-best). On offense, they rank sixth by posting 26.7 points per game.
- With 254.5 passing yards per game on offense, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 204.2 passing yards per contest.
- Buffalo ranks 11th in the NFL with 117.7 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 16th with 110.5 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- After forcing 19 turnovers (third in NFL) and turning the ball over 19 times (24th in NFL) this season, the Bills own the 15th-ranked turnover margin of 0.
Bills vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Bills (+135)
- Total: 48.5 points
