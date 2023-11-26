How to Watch Bills vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) host the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bills Insights
- The Bills put up 26.7 points per game, 5.5 more than the Eagles surrender (21.2).
- The Bills average 47.6 more yards per game (372.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (324.6).
- Buffalo rushes for 117.7 yards per game, 41.2 more than the 76.5 Philadelphia allows per contest.
- This season the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (13).
Bills Away Performance
- The Bills' average points scored on the road (24.0) is lower than their overall average (26.7). But their average points conceded away from home (19.5) is higher than overall (17.3).
- The Bills rack up 339.0 yards per game in road games (33.2 less than their overall average), and give up 320.0 in away games (5.4 more than overall).
- Buffalo accumulates 235.5 passing yards per game in road games (19.0 less than its overall average), and gives up 213.3 away from home (9.1 more than overall).
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (103.5) and conceded (106.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 117.7 and 110.5, respectively.
- The Bills convert 50.0% of third downs in away games (1.9% higher than their overall average), and give up 39.1% in away games (0.5% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 24-18
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|L 24-22
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|W 32-6
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|12/23/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Peacock
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.