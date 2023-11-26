The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) host the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Bills Insights

The Bills put up 26.7 points per game, 5.5 more than the Eagles surrender (21.2).

The Bills average 47.6 more yards per game (372.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (324.6).

Buffalo rushes for 117.7 yards per game, 41.2 more than the 76.5 Philadelphia allows per contest.

This season the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (13).

Bills Away Performance

The Bills' average points scored on the road (24.0) is lower than their overall average (26.7). But their average points conceded away from home (19.5) is higher than overall (17.3).

The Bills rack up 339.0 yards per game in road games (33.2 less than their overall average), and give up 320.0 in away games (5.4 more than overall).

Buffalo accumulates 235.5 passing yards per game in road games (19.0 less than its overall average), and gives up 213.3 away from home (9.1 more than overall).

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (103.5) and conceded (106.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 117.7 and 110.5, respectively.

The Bills convert 50.0% of third downs in away games (1.9% higher than their overall average), and give up 39.1% in away games (0.5% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver L 24-22 ESPN 11/19/2023 New York W 32-6 CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles - Peacock

